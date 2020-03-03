MURRAY — The OVC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships will be held March 4-7 in Evansville, Indiana.
On Friday, the men’s team will take the court at the Ford Center. The arena, which opened in 2011, is an 11,000-seat venue located in the core of Evansville’s downtown district and has become the Racers’ home away from home. This marks the third-straight season the event will be held in the building after a long run in Nashville, and the Racers are undefeated in OVC tournament play since the change in venue.
The 290,000-square-foot facility serves as the home of the University of Evansville’s men’s basketball team during the regular season but once the OVC tournament rolls around, the stands turn blue and gold.
The 2019 Championships saw record-breaking attendance at the venue, as the men’s semifinals drew an OVC neutral site record 8,294 fans, a mark that was broken the next night with an attendance of 10,525. Blue and gold dominated the stands and although there are no exact numbers available, it’s probably safe to assume Murray State fans made up over 70% of the fans in the stands.
That’s a big reason why the Racers have had so much success in Evansville. With a huge fan base making the trip, the game feels like a home game. The players feed off the energy in the crowd.
“It’s equal opportunity for every fan base; whoever wants to go is welcome to go,” McMahon said. “We’ve been really fortunate that the Racer fans love making the trip to Evansville. The atmosphere there the last couple of years has been terrific.”
As the Racers get prepared for their first game at 9 p.m. Friday, they hope the late start won’t deter fans from making the trip. They know that the energy the fans provide is vital to them getting a win and advancing to the championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday.
“We’re thrilled that we get to play in such a nice place and play in front of so many of our great fans,” McMahon said. “We hope we’ll have another huge turnout this year. We’re going to need them. We’ll be playing a really good team on Friday night. We know that, but I can’t thank our fans enough.”
It’s no shock that the Racers are riding a 21-game home winning streak when you add in the fact that they admit how important the crowd is. A great example came in the recent weekend games when the Racers took on Eastern Kentucky and Austin Peay with a regular-season title on the line.
“That Saturday night (game) was the best atmosphere we’ve had in here (CFSB Center) in a long time. Even when you look last year in the final game of the season, we had over 9,000 people in there in the clinching win a year ago, but the atmosphere was just better this year. I don’t know what it was, but I thought our fans really rallied behind our team and helped us in that second half to build a lead and hang on to win the regular season.”
With the trip to Evansville being just over two hours away, Racer Nation continues to show up and show out in support of their team, and earlier this year, they were greeted with some great news. In September 2019, it was announced the tournament would remain at the Ford Center at least through the 2023 Championship with an option for 2024. That means the Racers get to keep their home away from home at least for a few more years.
