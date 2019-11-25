MURRAY — Following a couple of standout performances at the OVC Tournament, senior Rachel Holthaus has been named to the All-Tournament Team. In her three seasons in Murray, she has now been named to the All-Tournament team all three years to go along with her three All-OVC selections, including being named to the first team this season.
In the quarterfinals against UT Martin, she helped lead the Racers to a three-set victory with 13 kills while hitting .353. She also contributed on defense with seven digs and a block.
Against Southeast Missouri in the semifinals, Holthaus notched a career-high 23 kills on a .283. She also tallied 12 digs for her ninth double-double of the season.
