CARBONDALE, ILL — Despite outscoring Southern Illinois in each of the final three quarters Sunday, the Murray State women’s basketball team couldn’t overcome a 25-11 first quarter deficit, eventually falling 76-66, at the Banterra Center in Carbondale.
Murray State outscored the Salukis, 55-51, over the final three quarters of the game, but it was ultimately a 16-4 start to the game that doomed the Racers. A Macey Turley three with 3:37 to play trimmed the lead to just five in the waning minutes, but that would be as close as Murray State would get as SIU held on, putting an end to a five-game win streak by the Racers in the process.
Turley finished the game one point shy of her career-high with 31, including another perfect performance at the free throw line at 8-for-8. The sophomore also led a Murray State team that shot 50-percent from 3-point range with a career-high five 3-pointers. Macie Gibson followed with eight points for MSU, while Lex Mayes, Alexis Burpo and Laci Hawthorne each had seven. Burpo also led the Racers on the glass in the game with nine, while Turley was next with six.
Murray State returns home Friday to host Samford at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.
