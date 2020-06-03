MURRAY — Murray State soccer coach Matt Lodge has continued to bolster the roster this offseason with the additions of Kelly Havens and Marti Floyd.
Havens signed to join the team in February, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. She’s a 5’7” defender out of Cincinnati, Ohio, who will come to Murray State after a standout career at Badin High School where she led the Rams to a pair of district titles (2017, 2019) and a regional championship in 2017.
The two-time All-Greater Catholic League selection was also named Defender of the Year in 2019, and landed a spot on the All-Ohio Academic Team for her performance both on the field and in the classroom.
On the club side, Havens won the 2019 State Cup with Total Futbol Academy, and has also spent time playing for Cincinnati United Premier.
Off the field, Havens is a 4.0 honor roll student, spending time as an active member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Club, and has worked with Magnified Giving - a Midwest-based, nonprofit educational organization located in Cincinnati.
Floyd signed this week amidst the pandemic as a transfer student and is expected to make an immediate impact.
The Battle Creek, Michigan native, who is the 10th player in this year’s class, will begin her journey at Murray State as a redshirt sophomore after a transfer from the University of Pittsburgh.
Most recently, she appeared in two matches for the Panthers during the 2019 campaign, and the talented offensive player will surely provide a spark in Murray State’s already potent attack. Prior to Pittsburgh, the three-time all-league and all-district selection at Lakeview High School led her side as a two-year captain. Whether scoring or setting up teammates, Floyd consistently contributed to the attack as she recorded double digit totals in both goals and assists in two of those seasons – highlighted by a 2014 campaign where she produced 17 and 11 respectively.
Right from the word “go,” she was an impact player at Lakeview, earning the team’s Rookie of the Year award during her first season. On the club side, she enjoyed successful stints at Alliance Academy and Midwest United where she garnered a pair of Michigan State Cup trophies.
Off the field, Floyd was an active member in student government, the Spanish Club and the Friends Forever program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.