MURRAY — The Murray State Racers eeked out a 1-0 win on Sunday at Cutchin Field against Eastern Illinois on Senior Day.
The lone goal came from Abby Jones, unassisted, in the 27th minute of play. She made a run seemingly uncontested into the box before firing a shot off of the Panthers goalkeeper.
Murray State outshot the Panthers 24-6 in the game, but had some trouble scoring. Meanwhile, Jamie Skarupsky, the Racers’ keeper, only had to make two saves in the game and was rarely challenged in the course of the game.
With the win, the Racers put themselves in position for the one-seed and an OVC regular season title. However, they needed a loss by Southeast Missouri and the Redhawks didn’t comply.
Murray State will be the second seed for the OVC tournament.
