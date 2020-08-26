MURRAY— Murray State head softball coach Kara Amundson announced the hiring of Zack Parsons as a graduate assistant coach on Friday. Parsons will serve as the primary pitching coach for the program.
“We are excited about the addition of Coach Parsons to round out our staff. He is a great young pitching mind with plenty of coaching experience that will continue to help the growth of our pitching staff. We welcome Zack to Racer Nation with open arms,” said Amundson.
“I’m very thankful to be joining an already incredible coaching staff. Coach Amundson and Coach Gilland have created a strong culture of what it means to be a Racer, and I’m looking forward to doing my part in upholding that standard,” expressed Parsons.
Prior to Murray State, Parsons began his collegiate coaching journey at Asbury University, an NAIA program in Wilmore. Where he started as a volunteer assistant coach/pitching coach in August of 2018. In December of 2018, Parsons was named the interim head coach for the Eagles, and made an instant impact on the program. On the hitting side, his team saw its numbers improve in total number of hits, doubles, walks, RBI, home runs, and total number of runs scored over the previous year during his first season at the helm.
Following that season, Parsons dropped the interim tag and was named the head coach at Asbury and continued to improve the program through the 2020 campaign. Despite a shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team recorded an 8-6 overall record - finishing with a winning mark for the first time since 2011. Additionally, through 14 games, the Eagles led the conference in batting average (.360), slugging percentage (.592), runs scored per game (7.36), RBI per game (7.0), home runs (17) and home runs per game (1.21).
Further, the pitching staff recorded a team ERA of 2.94 through 83 1/3 innings of work. They held opposing batters to a .246 average, while recording 70 strikeouts and issuing just 32 walks on the year.
Before his stint at Asbury, Parsons was an assistant coach at East Jessamine High School in Nicholasville where the Lady Jaguars finished as the 12th region runner-up and the 46th district champions with a 28-3 record. Additionally, he comes to Murray with more than 10 years of experience as an individual hitting pitching instructor in Lancaster.
Parsons received his B.S. degree in exercise science from Georgetown College in 2015, and went on to complete his master’s degree from the University of Louisville in counseling and personnel services, with a concentration in college student personnel in 2017. He is currently pursuing a certificate in organizational communication/organizational dynamics at Murray State.
