MURRAY — Taylor Jackson, a member of Murray State softball’s 2020-21 signing class, has earned the Johnny Bench Award – a distinction given to the top high school catcher in the state of Kentucky.
For two decades, the Johnny Bench Award was originally presented to college baseball’s top NCAA Division I catcher. The Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission created the award in 2000 and dedicated it to Hall of Fame and Reds Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench. In 2019, the award was expanded to include a top college softball winner, as well as regional high school baseball and softball honorees from Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia. The trophy was also permanently relocated to the Reds Hall of Fame & Museum at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.
“I appreciate what all of these young kids have done. These young people have taken the time to go out there every day – they’ve been warriors. They’ve been involved in the game from the very first pitch…I’m extremely proud of them. We [catchers] are one of a kind, and I want you all to know that I appreciate everything that you have achieved,” said Bench on a virtual awards show with the recipients.
All 10 winners were invited to virtually receive their award the evening of June 24. The awards are presented by MSA Sport and Ohio’s 529 Plan CollegeAdvantage.
Jackson, who is set to join the Racers in the fall of 2020, earns the honor as the top high school catcher in Kentucky after her outstanding career at Oldham County High School was capped by a 2019 campaign that saw her hit .415 with 15 home runs and 47 RBI.
“It means a lot that all my hard work paid off, and that all the extra reps really helped get me to where I’m at right now…I love the coaches there [at Murray State] they’re awesome. I just love the atmosphere, and I’ve been talking to the team more and am just really excited to meet all of them and play for Murray State,” said Jackson.
