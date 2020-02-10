CEDAR FALLS, IA — Murray State softball opened the 2020 campaign with a pair of victories on Friday, earning a 1-0 win over South Dakota State before defeating the host Panthers of Northern Iowa 3-1 at the Doc Halverson Classic in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Murray State 1, South Dakota State 0
Hannah James tossed a complete game shut out in her first outing of the 2020 campaign. She allowed just two hits and recorded nine strikeouts an even 100 pitches.
Senior Lexi Jones was responsible for the game’s lone run when she drove in freshman Lily Fischer on a sacrifice fly to center field in the top of the second inning.
Sierra Gilmore reached base four times, going 2-2 while drawing a pair of walks, while Lindsey Carroll (1-3) and Abby Shoulders (1-2, BB) each doubled in the competition.
Murray State 3, Northern Iowa 1
Taylor Makowsky would get the nod in the circle for game two of the afternoon, tossing a stellar outing that went into the fifth inning while giving up just one run on four hits while fanning four Panther batters.
A Lindsey Carroll triple opened the scoring in the third, driving in Chloe Jacque after Jacque ran for Lexi Jones who began the inning with a leadoff single.
The Panthers answered back in the bottom half, however, when 2019 Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year Sammey Bunch hit a solo shot to center field to even the score at 1-1 through three complete innings.
The score would remain unchanged until the Racer half of the sixth, when Logan Braundmeier gave her side the lead by driving in Sierra Gilmore who had doubled to begin open inning.
Jenna Veber took over for Makowsky in the circle for Murray State with one out in the sixth, and went on to retire the next two batters to preserve the Racer lead entering the final frame.
Murray State then tacked on an insurance run in the seventh when Sierra Gilmore delivered with a two-out RBI double to score Lindsey Carroll - widening the Racer margin to 3-1.
Facing just one batter over the minimum in the seventh, Veber went on to seal the victory for the Racers to earn her first save in a Murray State uniform.
Gilmore tied a career-high with three hits - going 3-4 with a double, an RBI, and a run scored. Carroll also scored a run and drove in another in a multi-hit outing of her own, going 2-3 with a triple as the Racers cruised to a 2-0 start to 2020.
South Dakota 9, Murray State 8 (10 Innings)
The Racers came up just short against the Coyotes of South Dakota.
Aleesia Sainz homered to left field to break open the scoring in the second and the Coyotes jumped out to a 1-0 advantage until the fourth.
In the home half of the fourth, the Racers began the inning with three-straight hits courtesy of Jensen Striegel, Lindsey Carroll, and Kristen Bialek. The Racers found themselves with a 3-1 lead through four complete.
An RBI-double from South Dakota’s Jordyn Pender followed by a throwing error tied the game at 3-3 – a score that held through the next two frames to force extra innings in the first game of the day.
Utilizing the international tiebreaker that places a runner on second to begin the inning, the Coyotes posted five runs on five hits in the eighth to reclaim an 8-3 lead with the Racers down to their final three outs in the home half.
The resilient Racers then strung together five runs on five hits of their own. Mashea Glover opened the inning with a base hit, but a good throw from left field caught Ellison Barrett at the plate trying to score from second for the first out of the inning. After Lexi Jones was hit by a pitch and a Jordan Childress ground out advanced the runners to second and third, the Racers still faced a five-run deficit – but now with only one out left to work with.
A Lindsey Carroll two-run double kept a glimmer of hope alive as the Coyote lead was trimmed to 8-5, while a pinch-hit single from Alie Kennedy put runners on first and second with Gilmore due up next.
Gilmore delivered a three-run blast to left center to knot the contest at 8-8 through eight innings of action.
Following a scoreless ninth from the Coyotes, the Racers bunted Lily Fischer to third in the home half after Fischer was placed on second to begin inning.
With the winning run 60 feet away with just one out in the frame, Fischer was left stranded and the game would head to the 10th.
South Dakota’s Dylan Underwood singled to left to drive in the placed runner in the 10th as the Coyotes clung to a one-run lead, and would turn around to retire Racer hitters 1-2-3 to escape with a 9-8 victory in ten innings.
Ten Racer batters recorded a hit in the contest, with Sierra Gilmore (1-3, HR, 4 RBI) and Lindsey Carroll (2-6, 3 RBI, 2B, 2 R) leading the way.
UNI 7, Murray State 2
Sierra Gilmore opened the third inning with a solo shot to left center to give the Racers a 1-0 lead. Abby Shoulders doubled the margin when her sacrifice fly scored Logan Braundmeier from third after Braundmeier reached base with a single following the Gilmore home run.
The Panthers responded by plating seven runs in the bottom of the fourth on seven hits that included a two-run home run from reigning Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year Sammey Bunch to make it 7-2 in favor of Northern Iowa.
The Racers would put a runner on base in the fifth and sixth, but could not string together another run as that 7-2 score line would become the final as UNI prevailed in the second meeting of the weekend between the two sides.
Gilmore’s second home run of the day would be the only extra-base hit for the Racers in game two, while sophomore Lindsey Carroll reached base three times – going 1-2 with a pair of walks.
Murray State 8, Drake 0
To end the weekend, the Racers finished up with an 8-0 shut out against Drake.
Lexi Jones led Murray State with three RBIs and two home runs.
Next, the Racers will play on Friday at Northwestern State at 12 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.