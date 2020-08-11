Racer tennis earns OVC Team Academic Achievement Award

MURRAY — Murray State women’s tennis has received the Ohio Valley Conference Team Academic Achievement Award, as announced by the league last week.
The OVC Team Academic Achievement Awards are presented annually in each conference-sponsored sport to the member institution’s team with the greatest percentage of its eligible student-athletes who achieved a 3.25 grade-point-average or higher.
Due to the extraordinary circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic, spring sport athletes who were eligible and met the GPA requirements, but saw their seasons cancelled (therefore not using a season of competition) received the awards. Additionally, student-athletes who had pass/fail courses listed on their transcript were also made eligible so long as the institutional GPAs are calculated according to institutional policy.
It was previously announced that all eight members of the 2019-20 Racer tennis roster were named to the Commissioner’s Honor Roll, while Marit Kreugel and Anja Loncarevic each received the OVC’s Academic Medal of Honor – reserved for the highest individual grade point average in each conference-sponsored sport.
For Racer tennis, this marks the third time they have received the OVC Team Academic Achievement award, after previously earning the distinction for the 2005-2006 and 2014-15 academic years.
