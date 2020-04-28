MURRAY — As previously announced, head women’s tennis coach Jorge Caetano has assembled a four-player 2020-21 signing class as Annika Pschorr, Paola Campigotto, Sarah Bureau, and Gabrielle Geolier will be the new additions to the roster in the fall.
Here’s a more detailed look at the journeys of Bureau and Geolier.
Sarah Bureau - incoming freshman, Nieul-sur-Mer, France
Hailing from Nieul-sur-Mer, France, Bureau will arrive at Murray State as a freshman in the fall.
“I chose Murray State because it suited me in every way. I felt a real team chemistry between the girls, and a really good team spirit. I also had a great feeling about Coach Caetano, which is very important to me. I immediately felt like MSU was the perfect fit for me.”
“For my career as a student-athlete, I expect to improve my tennis game thanks to my teammates and coach. I also hope to help my team and teammates win championships while getting a great education. I am excited to discover new things in America.”
Coach Caetano on Bureau:
“What impressed me the most about Sarah’s game, is how effortless she makes it look when she is playing because of her natural ability to change the direction of the ball. She makes her opponents uncomfortable with her good hands and great feel for the ball. She is not afraid of going to the net, which adds a lot of versatility to her game, and her addition will bring a lot of depth to our lineup.”
Gabrielle Geolier - incoming freshman, Blainville, Canada
A Blainville, Canada native and semifinalist at the 2019 Indoor Junior National Championships, Geolier is set to arrive at Murray State as a freshman in the fall.
“I chose Murray State because I really like the way each student is treated like a person rather than a number. As a student, I feel that I will be part of a big family and will always have help if I am in need.”
“As a student-athlete at Murray State, I expect my tennis career to be at its best as I will be able to work hard in the gym and on the courts because of the good facilities and great staff that will be helping me to get better.”
Coach Caetano on Geolier:
“Gabrielle can play from the back, but can also step in and take the ball early which gives her opponents a lot of trouble. She has a beautiful net game, which will help us a lot in doubles, even though her best results came in singles. She is one of the highest ranked junior players in Canada and, even though she has a well-accomplished junior career, I believe her best tennis is still ahead of her.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.