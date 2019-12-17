MURRAY — Matches against IUPUI and Bradley in Peoria, Illinois on January 25th will kick off the spring portion of the 2019-20 Murray State women’s tennis campaign, after MSU head coach Jorge Caetano released the complete schedule on Tuesday.
“The best thing about this year’s schedule is the fact that we are going to be playing two competitive matches every weekend, and I am confident that the tough home matches and road opponents we will face in our non-conference schedule will get us ready for OVC play,” said Caetano.
The schedule features 15 non-conference matches, including a two-match weekend in New Orleans, Louisiana, while the Racers are set to open OVC play on March 13th against Tennessee State at the Bennie Purcell Tennis Courts in Murray, Kentucky.
After the two-match trip in Peoria, the Racers will host Middle Tennessee State and Cumberland at Kenlake Tennis Center on January 30th, before traveling to Springfield, Missouri for a meeting with the Bears of Missouri State followed by a neutral-site contest against South Dakota.
The Racers will then spend Valentine’s Day weekend at home with three days of competition starting with Central Arkansas, who reached the 2019 NCAA Tournament after receiving the automatic bid as champions of the Southland Conference a year ago. A Saturday clash with Wright State and a Sunday date with Western Kentucky will wrap up the weekend at the Kenlake Tennis Center on February 14-16th.
A trek to Birmingham, Alabama for matches with UAB and Samford the following weekend, and a visit to Indiana for competitions against Southern Indiana and Ball State on February 28th-29th brings the Racers to their OVC opener at home against the Tigers of Tennessee State on March 13th.
After a pair of conference duals, the Racers will break up their 2020 OVC campaign with a journey to New Orleans, Louisiana to face New Orleans and Tulane before concluding the regular season schedule with seven-straight OVC contests.
Finally, the 2020 OVC Women’s Tennis Championships will see a change in venue, and are set for April 17-19 at the Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. It marks the first time the event will be held at this location, which features 24 outdoor courts in addition to eight indoor tennis courts, two electronic scoreboards, a pro shop, and a lounge area with a mezzanine for spectator viewing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.