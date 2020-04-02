MURRAY — Murray State head volleyball coach David Schwepker announced the signing of Jalya Holcombe, Thursday, bringing the signing class of 2020 to five student-athletes.
Holcombe is a right-side hitter from Belleville, Illinois and joins Alysse Cundiff, Morgan Price, Taylor Beasley, and Darci Metzger in the biggest signing class the Racers have had since 2017.
“We are very fortunate to welcome Jayla into our program,” said Schwepker. “Jayla is a tremendous athlete. She has a very fast arm and does a great job of understanding how to use it. In her high school program, she had to do all aspects of the game, from setting and defense to hitting from all different areas on the net. This makes her very versatile which will make her fit into my system beautifully! I think the fans are going to love what they see when they come back next fall.”
Holcombe played for East St. Louis High School where she was named All-Southwestern Conference First Team along with future teammate Metzger by STLtoday.com in 2019. She helped lead East St. Louis to their first Regional title in 12 years, collecting a match-high 15 kills in the championship match against Mascoutah. With her club team, she won the 2019 and 2020 Gateway League Tournament.
Academically, she also excels as she is fourth in her class at SIUE East St. Louis Charter High School while earning academic achievement and being on the honor roll all four years of high school. She won the Maya Angelou Writing Award as a junior and is currently serving as Student Council President after serving as the treasurer as a junior.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.