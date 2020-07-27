MURRAY — The Murray State University volleyball team received the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award for the 2019-20 academic year.
The AVCA honor marks the fifth straight year for Coach Dave Schwepker’s program to get this honor.
“What an honor to coach such wonderful young ladies,” Schwepker said. “Of course my team is also at Murray State to win championships. That is the essence of being a student-athlete. It is not easy to spend so much time training and traveling and keep up with your school work, so when they go above and beyond what is expected and perform like this, it just shows the priority they put on their academics. I am truly amazed and proud of this team!
The Racers’ award was part of a larger effort by the United State Marine Corps (USMC) and the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) as they announced 1,313 teams have earned the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for the 2019-2020 season, topping last year’s record by almost 200 teams. 232 programs received Team Academic honors for the first time in 2020.
The award, which began in the 1992-93 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence in the classroom. Teams maintaining a cumulative GPA of 3.30 or higher receive the honor. The organization honored a record 1,125 teams nationwide this year, including 189 Division I programs.
