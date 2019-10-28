COOKEVILLE — The Racer volleyball team defeated Tennessee Tech 3-1 (25-21, 22-25, 25-20, 25-21) at the Eblen Center in Cookeville, Saturday night.
Senior Rachel Giustino led the offense and defense with a team-high of 22 kills, 18 digs and three blocks while hitting .370. Rachel Holthaus and Alysha Smith each hit 11 kills of their own. Callie Anderson dished out a season-high of 54 assists. Including Giustino the Racers had five players contribute double-digit digs. Holthaus and Becca Fernandez each had 16. Callie Anderton had 15, and Alex Kaufman had 12.
The Racers are now 13-9 on the season and 7-3 in the OVC. They will host SIU on Friday at 6 p.m.
