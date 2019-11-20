MURRAY — Murray State head volleyball coach David Schwepker has announced the signing of four student-athletes that will join the Racers in 2020.
Alyse Cundiff (St. Louis, Mo.), Taylor Beasley (Paragould, Ark.), Darci Metzger (Collinsville, Ill.), and Morgan Price (Memphis, Tenn.) are set to join the Racers next season.
“This group of young ladies all possess everything Murray State looks for in a student-athlete,” said Schwepker. “They all know how to handle themselves in a mature fashion and they all get great grades! So not only will they keep Murray State Volleyball at the top of the OVC but they will also be very productive in the classroom and be the type of graduates Murray State can be proud of!”
Alyse Cundiff – 5-11 – Outside Hitter – Living Word Christian HS – Grover, Mo.
Cundiff played in the middle in high school and club but will transition to becoming an outside hitter that will play in all six rotations. As a senior, Cundiff hit .305 with 319 kills, 34 blocks, and 188 digs in 74 sets played at Living Word Christian High School.
“Alyse is one of those athletes that has a lot of experience and really understands the game,” said Schwepker. “She plays on the top club team in Missouri so will continue to get that extremely valuable experience at a very high level. She can play any position and has had to because of injuries on her club team. But she is that type of player that can fill any role and never complains!”
Cundiff also had a ton of success on the club circuit as she was named to the all-tournament team in the Open Division, which is the highest level, at the National Tournament in 2017. She was also named MVP of the President’s Day Tournament in 2017 and was named to the all-tournament team at the same event in 2019.
Morgan Price – 5-8 – Middle/Right-Side – Houston HS – Memphis, Tenn.
Price helped lead Houston High School to a regional title before finishing as Tennessee Division I Class AAA state runner-up this past season while recording 212 kills and over 100 blocks in 136 sets played.
“Most of my recruits have a lot of experience playing this sport, but last year, Morgan caught my eye in warm ups as she can just sky,” said Schwepker. “She was tested at touching 10’2” and that is without any kind of strength and conditioning program.....just all natural ability! She is going to be a fun one to coach as she is really new to the sport, just starting playing her sophomore year in high school. She will get great experience this spring season as she will be playing alongside Taylor in club ball on one of the top teams in Tennessee.”
Taylor Beasley – 6-1 – Outside Hitter – Paragould HS – Paragould, Ark.
Coming off a third-place finish in the Arkansas state tournament this past season, Beasley will bring some power to the Racers as she had 455 kills and 111 blocks in 106 sets played this season. Her 455 kills led all of Class 5A in Arkansas as she was named All-State and was named to the All-American Watch List.
“Taylor is another athlete that has had to play multiple roles as a high school player,” said Schwepker. “In high school she plays mostly as a middle hitter and in club she plays on the outside. She is a very powerful and smart player. Another huge factor I look for while recruiting an athlete is their competitiveness, and she is a competitor! She sprained her ankle in the Arkansas Volleyball State Championships and just told her trainer to tape it up and she kept going!”
The Beasley family is no stranger to OVC volleyball as her sister is currently in her freshman season at Southeast Missouri.
Darci Metzger – 6-0 – Middle Blocker – Collinsville HS – Collinsville, Ill.
In 79 sets played this past season, Metzger accumulated 239 kills while hitting .269 while posting also 67 total blocks on defense, leading her to being named First Team All-Southwestern Conference and Academic All-Conference
“Darci is one of those athletes that just gets better every time I see her,” said Schwepker. “She is a tremendous athlete that can touch 10 feet and is just super aggressive. You put those two qualities together and you are going to end up with a great player! She will be playing on one of the top club teams this spring and I expect will be getting some valuable playing experience that is going to help her adjust really well into the Division 1 level.”
Metzger’s success is not just on the volleyball court as she was also four-year member of the Collinsville High School Swimming and Diving team as well as being on the track and field team.
