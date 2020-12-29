Murray State Athletics
MURRAY — The Murray State women’s basketball team will close out the 2020 calendar year Wednesday in Nashville, when it takes on Belmont at the Curb Event Center at Noon on ESPN+.
Scouting The Bruins
The Bruins are currently 4-2 on the year and 1-0 in the OVC. The lone losses included a road defeat at Top 25 Kentucky and 3-point loss to Big East member Marquette. In its last game, Belmont traveled to Auburn where it decimated the Tigers, 78-57, on their home court.
The Bruins are currently averaging 68.8 points per game on 37.2-percent shooting, while their opponents are averaging 57.5 points per game on 37.2-percent shooting. Belmont has also proven to be dab hands from 3-point range where they lead the league at 37.2-percent, while also leading in 3-point defense at 23.0.
Freshman Tuti Jones is currently leading the Bruins at 12.2 points a game, while also leading the team from 3-point range at a 46.4-percent clip. Following Jones, is another freshman, Destinee Wells, who is also averaging double-digits at 11.5 points per game.
A win Wednesday would...
A win Wednesday would give Murray State its first victory against Belmont since joining the OVC in 2012 and its first ever at the Curb Event Center.
A clean sweep
With 18.5 points and 7.5 rebounds over two games for the week of Dec. 14, Katelyn Young earned her fourth consecutive OVC Freshman of the Week honor and now earned it in every week in which it has been presented.
Trouble with the curb
Heading into Wednesday’s match-up, the Racers are 0-7 all-time against Belmont on their home court at the Curb Event Center. However, the Racers have not been the only ones to struggle against the Bruins in their own house. Since the beginning of the 2015-16 season, Belmont is 62-5 overall at the CEC and 43-1 in OVC play, with the lone loss coming during the 2018-19 season to Tennessee Tech. The only other four programs to escape the Curb with a win in that span have been Green Bay in 2016-17, Wright State in 2017-18, Toledo in 2018-19 and Marquette earlier this season.
Statistically sound
Currently, Katelyn Young is shooting an impressive 60.5 percent from the field this season by going 38-for-63 from the floor. Young’s field goal percentage is currently the best in the OVC and the 30th best in all of Division I women’s basketball. Ariyah Cooper of Alabama and Ma’Qhi Berry of Long Beach State currently lead the nation at 71.4 percent.
