TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – After trailing for most of the game, the Murray State women’s basketball team took a lead in the latter half of the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game; however they were unable to hold on and fell to Indiana State, 84-80, at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute.
Despite trailing the Sycamores for over 36 minutes, the Racers actually outshot Indiana State in the game, 49.1 to 45.7. Murray State also pulled down 38 rebounds on the afternoon to tie ISU and marking the third consecutive game in which MSU has not been out-rebounded.
Katelyn Young led Murray State in the game with 27 points and 12 rebounds for her second double-double in three collegiate games. Macey Turley followed Young with 17 points and a team-high four assists.
Murray State returns to action Tuesday as part of a doubleheader with the men. The women will take on Mississippi Valley at 4:30 p.m., followed by the men taking on Austin Peay in a First Financial Bank Battle of the Border matchup at 7:30 p.m.
