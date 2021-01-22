MURRAY — The Murray State women’s basketball team returned home for the first time in three games Thursday to pick up a crucial OVC win over Jacksonville State, 67-60, at the CFSB Center in Murray.
Murray State led for nearly 37 minutes of Thursday’s contest including a 12-point lead with 5:40 remaining in the fourth. The Gamecocks would go on to cut that lead to just four with 3:18 to play, but Macey Turley was able to turn back JSU by scoring seven of her game-high 26 points in the final three minutes of the game including a huge 3-pointer with 2:46.
Turley began her night by making history. By making her first two free throw attempts, the junior set a new program mark for consecutive free throws in the game with 45, passing Paige Guffey, who set the previous record of 44 in 2008. Turley actually missed her next attempt, just her third miss of the year, but went on to finish the night 9-for-10 at the line.
Katelyn Young posted her second consecutive double-double and fourth of the season. Her line of 13 points and a career-best 16 rebounds was identical to her performance Tuesday at Belmont. Laci Hawthorne added nine points to the cause, while Alexis Burpo scored eight, Hannah McKay added six and Manna Mensah finished with five points and seven boards.
The win moves the Racers to 4-4 on the year in OVC play, which currently places them in the eighth and final spot for March’s OVC Championships in Evansville, Indiana.
The Racers will look for their third win in a row Saturday when they host Tennessee Tech at the CFSB Center at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN+, WNBS 97.9 FM and Zeno radio app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.