Racer women pour on offense in win over Mississippi Valley

MURRAY — The Murray State women’s basketball team continued to find its new offensive groove Tuesday night as it blew past Mississippi Valley, 85-60, at the CFSB Center in Murray.
The two teams traded buckets for the majority of the first half with the Devilettes even outscoring the Racers in the second quarter, 20-19, to trail by only four at the half, 36-32. However, in the second half, the Racers found their stroke and outscored Mississippi Valley, 49-28 in the second half which included six of Murray State’s eight three pointers in the game. The game marked the third time in four games this season that the Racers have scored 80-plus points, after doing so only four times last season against Division I opponents.
Lex Mayes had the hot hand Tuesday night as she went 8-for-10 from the floor and 6-for-7 from 3-point range to lead the Racers with a career-high 22 points. Katelyn Young followed Mayes with 20 points from a 7-for-12 night from the floor and a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line. Laci Hawthorne chipped in 15 points, while Manna Mensah and Macey Turley rounded the Racers in double-digits with 12 and 10, respectively. Murray State has now had five players reach double-digits two times this season, after only achieving the feat three times last season against Division I opponents.
Through four games, the Racers have yet to be out-rebounded by their opponents as they tied the Devilettes on the board Tuesday with 41. Hawthorne and Mensah led the way on the glass for MSU with seven, while Young, Mayes and Alexis Burpo had five each.
Murray State will now have nearly a week off before traveling to Florence, Alabama Monday to wrap up the non-conference portion of their season against North Alabama.
