MURRAY — After two amazing seasons in which the Murray State men’s basketball team won a pair of Ohio Valley Conference regular season and tournament championships, appeared in two NCAA Tournaments and put the program into the national spotlight like never before, the Racers announced the schedule for the 2019-20 season.
Matt McMahon enters his fifth season as the head coach of the Racers. Murray State will play several close road games in the region allowing Racer fans to make short trips to attend. The Racers have a great home schedule at the CFSB Center where they’re 29-3 over the last two seasons.
“We are thrilled that our 2019-20 schedule features 16 home games at the CFSB Center,” McMahon said. “We are really looking forward to participating in the Gulf Coast Showcase over Thanksgiving week. The tournament field is loaded with outstanding programs and we will get three great neutral court games in Florida. We will also be tested on the road with games at Tennessee, Missouri State, and another trip back to the Ford Center to face Evansville on December 21. We feel this challenging non-conference schedule will prepare us well for OVC play.”
The Racers get the season going with an exhibition game against Martin Methodist (Nov. 4) at the CFSB Center.
The season opener has Southern University coming to the CFSB Center (Nov. 9) as the Racers begin their 22nd season at the arena.
MSU’s first road contest is at Tennessee (Nov. 12), before they come home to host Brescia (Nov. 16) and Southern Illinois (Nov. 19).
Thanksgiving week finds MSU in Estero, Florida at the Gulf Coast Showcase (Nov. 25-27). The Racers take on La Salle in game one and meet either Weber State or Wright State in the second game. MSU’s third game will come against either Northeastern, South Alabama, Drake or Miami (OH).
The Racers have five games in December starting with a game at Missouri State (Dec. 3). MSU hosts Middle Tennessee (Dec. 7) and Kennesaw State (Dec. 16) before traveling to Evansville (Dec. 21). After Christmas, the Racers host Cumberland (Dec. 28).
In 2020, the Racers begin play in the 72nd season of the OVC and seek their third-straight regular season title. It all gets going at the CFSB Center when UT Martin and Southeast Missouri visit on Jan. 2 & 4. MSU hits the road for four games starting with Jacksonville State (Jan. 9) and Tennessee Tech (Jan. 11). MSU plays at UT Martin (Jan. 16) and Southeast Missouri (Jan. 18).
MSU comes home for a four-game home stand against Belmont (Jan. 23), Tennessee State (Jan. 25), Eastern Illinois (Jan. 30) and SIUE (Feb. 1), before heading to Nashville to face Belmont and Tennessee State for a second time on Feb. 6 & 8. The Racers play at Austin Peay (Feb. 13) before hosting Morehead State (Feb. 15). During this stretch of five of six games on the road, MSU plays at EIU and SIUE on Feb. 20 & 22.
The Racers end the OVC regular season at home with Eastern Kentucky and Austin Peay on Feb. 27 & 29.
The OVC Tournament once again goes to the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana where the Racers will try for their third consecutive title March 4-7, 2020.
