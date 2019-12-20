MURRAY — Along with the change in head coach for Murray State football, the Athletics department has continued to keep busy over the last week. They announced a new campaign designed to benefit the football program, called “Clear the Track.”
Per the Murray State press release, “The success of Racer Football is critically important to the long-term comprehensive growth of MSU Athletics. Murray State is committed to growing resources for Racer Football by combining new football revenues generated from private dollars (i.e. season tickets, premium seating sales, concessions and multimedia) with new 4-year pledges obtained via the “Clear the Track” campaign, as further investment in the football program.”
“As a part of the “Clear the Track” campaign, Murray State Athletics will seek recurring annual gifts, pledged over four years, utilized to enhance resources supporting a championship level program. Donations directly support Racer Football. Standard donor benefits (priority points, respective donor level gifts, etc.) apply to all gifts contributed to Murray State Football through the athletics department. Additionally, each “Clear the Track” contributor will have access to in-game hospitality in the Racer Room on game days.”
“My family and I are incredibly honored to join the Racer family. I am excited about the staff we are assembling and I anxiously await the opportunity to meet with our team when they return in January. Our purpose is to use football as a platform to develop authentic men,” Head coach Dean Hood said. “Along the way, we aspire to obtain degrees, win championships and inspire a community. Join us in this important journey and know, your investments in Murray State Football are greatly appreciated.”
The goal is for the campaign to raise $250,000 in recurring annual funds over the next four years. Prior to the release, the silent phase gathered nearly one-this of the total goal via families/partners.
“We’ve said from the outset, we want to build a program. We’re not interested in only assembling a team that can win games…We intend to build a program in which our community can be proud,” Saal said. “Our university administration has taken significant steps over the last few years, to place this program on a path towards success. The “Clear the Track” campaign is intended to further bridge the gap by providing ample resources to support a highly competitive football program equipped to win championships. Racer Nation, please join us in this important journey.”
The release also said, “Murray State Athletics strives to develop young people “The Racer Way”, through commitment to core values, providing a first-class student-athlete experience and supporting highly competitive programs equipped to compete for Ohio Valley Conference Championships.”
“Individuals interested in partnering with Murray State Athletics to support the “Clear the Track” initiative, should contact Taylor Mudd (tmudd3@murraystate.edu) and/or Kevin Saal (ksaal@murraystate.edu) for further information.”
The goal is for the campaign to be fulfilled before the spring game in April.
Another thing that the department and Hood accomplished is the compilation of the 2020 football schedule.
“We are excited to announce an entertaining and challenging 2020 schedule,” said Saal. “Our administrative staff eagerly anticipates building off an improved 2019 game day experience in Stewart Stadium, as we host four OVC opponents and upgrade our home non-conference opponent to an FCS program in Tarleton State. Continued investment in the staff and scheduling elements of our football program, is critical to the overarching success of our athletics department. Racer Nation, please join us in the journey and pack Stewart Stadium for five dates this fall. Your commitment to our program, through the purchase of season tickets and participation in the ‘Clear the Track’ campaign, gives us the ability to further invest in a first-class student-athlete experience. Go Racers!”
The schedule has the Racers on the road to open the Hood era at Georgia State on September 5. This game will be a huge test as the Panthers collected wins against Tennessee, Arkansas State, and Army this year on their way to a bowl game against the University of Wyoming.
Week two will be a home game against the newest FCS team, Tarleton State. They have a history of winning at the Division-II level and are looking for a new challenge.
The final game of the non-conference schedule will feature a road trip to the University of Louisville.
Other home games this season include Tennessee State on Oct. 3 and homecoming Oct. 31 against Eastern Illinois. In addition, Murray State will play host to rival UT Martin Oct. 17 and then say goodbye to its senior class Nov. 14 against Jacksonville State in the home finale.
Conference road games for Murray State in 2020 include the league opener Sept. 26 at Southeast Missouri and an Oct. 10 clash in Cookeville with Tennessee Tech. On Nov. 7, the Racers will travel to Eastern Kentucky for an in-commonwealth rivalry game, before closing out the season at Austin Peay in a First Financial Bank Battle of the Border matchup Nov. 21.
