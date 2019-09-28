MURRAY — Last week, the Racers were dominant in their first FCS game of the year. Tonight, they hope to repeat the excellence, in all three phases, as they open conference play at UT-Martin.
The Skyhawks have proven to be a worthy opponent over the last four years. All four games were decided by seven points or less and the teams split the four games 2-2. These teams are evenly matched and head coach Mitch Stewart said he’s prepared for a battle with the Skyhawks.
“Traditionally speaking, since I’ve been here, we’ve had a lot of good games with those guys,” Stewart said. “it should make for a lot of fun. I’ve got the utmost respect for coach Simpson, he does a tremendous job down there and has very good players. We’ve got to be ready for the challenge.”
Sitting at 2-2, the Racers are off to a good start considering their opponents, and tonight the season truly begins with the OVC portion of the schedule starting.
“Going into our OVC schedule we turn the page a little bit,” Stewart said. “Our mindset shifts and we refocus on some things going into these next couple of weeks.”
UT-Martin challenged themselves already this year with games against Florida and Southern Illinois and much like the Racers, they competed well. With a 1-2 record, the Skyhawks feel prepared and a big part of that is because of what they have on their offense.
“Offensively they have a lot of weapons. They have two really good running backs,” Stewart said. “Very explosive running backs, and they rely heavily on their run game.”
Peyton Logan leads the rushing attack with 220 yards on 28 attempts and three TDs. He’s the speed and Jaimiee Bowe is the power. Bowe has just 78 yards this year and a lone TD, but that’s against the likes of the Florida Gators and the Southern Illinois Salukis.
Another key weapon for the Skyhawks is their speedster, slot receiver, and special teams returner. Stewart said this guy is capable of breaking a big play anytime he touches the ball.
“Terry Williams, is probably one of the more explosive kids that I’ve seen on tape at any level and on any team that we’ve played. He handles a lot of their return game for them as well. He’s a very gutsy guy. He will take his chances, especially in the return game,” Stewart said. “He’s a very confident guy at that slot receiver position, so you’ve always got to have your eyes on him.”
Williams has one punt return TD and leads the Skyhawks in catches with nine, but it’s an attack that likes to spread the ball around.
In order to slow the offense down, the Racers will need a big effort from their secondary. Having played many times before, the Racers can utilize their familiarity with the offense of the Skyhawks and hopefully find a way to throw timing off for the UT-MArtin quarterback, John Bachus.
“It is imperative that we get him (Bachus) off rhythm and make him a little uncomfortable,” Stewart said. “That’s going to be quite a challenge for our secondary guys., keeping him off rhythm on some of those pass concepts that they like to run.”
The Racers offense has a difficult task ahead as well. Familiarity is two-sided and the Skyhawks won’t be surprised by much which means it will come down to talent vs talent and execution.
“Defensively, their first three defensive linemen are very good,” Stewart said. “The first three that they put out there are very big and strong and athletic. They do some things from a schematic standpoint on the back end, and they always have. You don’t see it very often and they are very sound back there.”
The last few games, the Racers have struggled to get their running backs going on the ground, but quarterback Preston Rice has picked up the slack. Although he hasn’t scored on the ground yet this year, Rice has accumulated 229 yards on the ground, mostly on scrambles. Jared McCray has been the most consistent runner for the Racers with 142 yards and three scores.
At the end of the day, Stewart said there will be one thing that decides this contest.
“They are physical. This is a game that is going got come down to the most physical team,” Stewart said. “If you catch yourself standing around, watching what’s going on this week, you’re going to get hit on the mouth by them. They are very physical, well coached, they tackle the ball very well, and they play exceptionally hard.”
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at UT-Martin Saturday night.
