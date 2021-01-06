EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The Murray State basketball games at SIUE Saturday have one postponement and one game time change
Due to established protocols, the Saturday, Jan. 9, game for the Murray State men’s basketball team at SIUE has been postponed. An announcement will be made later on a rescheduled date.
The Murray State women’s game at SIUE will still be played Saturday, now with an earlier tip time of 1 p.m. at First Community Arena in Edwardsville, Illinois.
For the most up-to-date information, visit the Murray State men’s and women’s basketball schedules on GoRacers.com.
