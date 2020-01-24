MURRAY — A rivalry like the one Murray State and Belmont have tends to lead to some pretty incredible moments with an electric crowd. Last night was no exception as the Racers fought their way back from a nine-point deficit in the second half to defeat the Bruins 85-75.
Plenty of moments stand out, from Tevin Brown’s three-point shot with two seconds on the shot clock and 51 seconds on the game clock to give the Racers a seven-point lead, to Anthony Smith’s dunk with just under two minutes left after it appeared DaQuan Smith might lose the ball. It was a game filled with emotion, runs, highs, and lows, and throughout the entirety, the fans were living every moment.
By the end, the Racers showed resiliency and found a way to take the blows dished out by the Bruins and respond with their own haymakers.
“I thought it was an awesome atmosphere, just a great night for college basketball,” McMahon said. “I was proud of our guys for their response when we were down nine there. I thought Belmont really out-toughed us in the first 24-25 minutes of the game and I thought our guys really responded the right way and really executed in the second half and found a way to get a win.”
The second half was really where the game took a turn, especially once the game got into the final 10 minutes. Belmont came in as one of the best defensive units in the conference and it took the Racers some time to solve the puzzle.
“I think it’s one of the many common myths about Belmont, that they’re just an offensive team,” McMahon said. “They are by far, by the numbers, the best defensive team in our league. It’s not even close. So we knew that we would have to execute very efficiently if we wanted to have an opportunity to score enough points to win because you’re not going to stop Belmont by any means.”
Then, in the second half, the Racers offense exploded for 54 points. In the previous meeting, in the OVC Championship game, the Racers dropped 51 points in the second half. It’s just how McMahon’s team operates against Belmont. They study them and feel them out and then attack based on adjustments. It works.
“I feel like in the first half we just adjust to everything,” Brown said. “Then, in the second half, once we’ve adjusted, we just go out and play our game.”
It didn’t hurt that the Racers shot 12-21 from the three-point line or that they were able to get to the free-throw line 23 times either. In fact, the main scoring area the Racers truly outpaced the Bruins was at the free-throw line. Belmont hit more field goals, 29 to 27, they hit the same amount of three’s, They even scored more points in the paint than Murray State, 32 to 26, but the Racers went 19-23 from the charity stripe and the bruins went 5-12. That’s the difference in the ball game.
Clutch shooting and converting at the free-throw line was the recipe and the final product was a Racers win. Brown led the team with a great stat line of 24 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, a perfect 6-6 from the free-throw line, and played all 40 minutes.
Anthony turned in another double-double performance with 13 points and 15 huge rebounds. His effort was part of a team effort on the glass that saw the Racers out rebound the Bruins 42 to 30.
Three other players finished with double-digit points, Eaves had 13, KJ Williams scored 15, and DaQuan scored 11.
The Racers will put their unblemished conference record on the line again on Saturday when they host Tennessee State at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.