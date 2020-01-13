COOKEVILLE, TN— The Murray State women’s basketball team fought to the last buzzer of Saturday’s game at OVC-undefeated Tennessee Tech, but in the end came up short and fell, 77-72 at the Eblen Center in Cookeville.
Murray State led for a majority of the game, outrebounded the Golden Eagles and scored more points in the paint. However, what turned the game in favor of Tennessee Tech was Murray State’s cold shooting in the third quarter. MSU shot just 26.3-percent from the floor and 25.0-percent from 3-point range in the third stanza, while the Golden Eagles shot 53.8 and 50.0, respectively.
Alexis Burpo recorded the first double-double of her career Saturday with 18 points and a game-high 14 rebounds to go along with six assists. Macey Turley led all scorers with 28 points, while Laci Hawthorne added 13 additional rebounds for the Racers.
After falling to the Skyhawks last Thursday, the Racers will get another crack at UT Martin this coming Thursday when they make the short drive to the Elam Center for a 5 p.m. tip-off.
