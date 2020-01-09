MURRAY — The Racers begin a four-game road stretch tonight at Jacksonville State. They are looking to continue their winning ways after starting 2-0 in OVC play with wins over UT Martin and Southeast Missouri at home last week.
Traveling to JSU has been difficult in the last two years, with back to back losses, but overall the Racers lead the series 9-3 at The Pete.
MSU has an overall lead in the series of 23-3. The last meeting was in the OVC Tournament semifinals where the Racers won a thriller 76-74.
SCOUTING THE RACERS
When the Redhawks decided to take away the Racers’ excellent 3-point shooting (MSU hit 10 threes in a win over UT Martin) the Racers pounded the paint with 52 points as Devin Gilmore, Demond Robinson, Anthony Smith and KJ Williams combined to hit 23-of-28 from the field for a percentage of .821. Included in that effort against SEMO was Gilmore going 7-of-7 from the field.
This quartet is also helping the Racers to one of the best team rebounding seasons in history. The Racers are No. 3 in the nation with a rebound margin of +10.9. MSU is No. 22 in defensive rebound with 29.2 per game.
SCOUTING THE GAMECOCKS
Jacksonville State comes in with a 7-8 record on the year and are led by sophomore De’Torrian Ware’s 11.9 points per game and 6.2 rebounds per game.
Jacara Cross is also having a great year averaging 11.7 points per game for the Gamecocks.
The two teams share a common opponent in the Tennessee Volunteers. Both squads lost in Knoxville, but the Racers played a closer game against the SEC foe with a lead at the half. JSU lost by 22 while the Racers eventually lost by 19 with an abysmal second half.
HITTING THE ROAD
The Racers are still lookig for their first road win on an opponents home court. They are 1-2 on neutral courts this year.
This will be the start of a four-game OVC stretch that will continue Saturday at Tennesee Tech and finish up next week with games at UT Martin and Southeast Missouri.
SOMETHING HAS TO GIVE
Both teams enter tonight’s game 2-0 in conference play. First place is up for grabs.
