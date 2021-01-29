MURRAY — The men’s basketball rivalry between Murray State and Belmont may not be very old, but it has quickly become one of the most intense in the Ohio Valley Conference.
The two teams have met five times in the OVC title game, with Belmont’s win in Evansville last year giving the Bruins a one-game edge in that setting. Murray State had won the past two meetings, both while having current NBA star Ja Morant in its arsenal.
Now, the teams are preparing to clash again in a contest scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the CFSB Center in Murray. However, while Belmont is having the kind of season the OVC has become used to seeing from the Bruins from Nashville, Tennessee, Murray State is having an off year.
Heading into Thursday’s home contest with Tennessee State, the Racers had compiled only a 3-5 mark in conference play, which is surprising being that Murray State has won the past three regular-season OVC titles. But with wins over TSU and Belmont, the Racers would have won three games in a row and that might signal that they have righted the ship and may be positioning for a late push at a fourth straight title.
Meanwhile, the Bruins were 10-0 and atop the OVC standings as they prepared for a home contest Thursday with Austin Peay.
Belmont is led by center Nick Muszinski, who is averaging 15.2 points per game to pace an attack that has five players averaging double figures. Next is guard Luke Smith at 15 points per game, while shooting 42.7% from behind the 3-point arc.
Murray State is led by forward KJ Williams with 14.1 points per game, while guards Tevin Brown and Chico Carter Jr. are at 13.8 and 10.6 each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.