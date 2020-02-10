HUNTINGTON, WV — The Murray State track and field team claimed the Marshall Invitational crown, Saturday as they outlasted the host Thundering Herd by more than 30 points and six other schools to take the title.
The Racers swept the top four spots in the 60m led by Jumyia Denning who ran 7.60. Kenia Seals finished second with a time of 7.71 while Antoinetta Avant was third (7.76) and Rachel Hagans was fourth (7.77.)
MSU had another event winner as Meghan Fletcher took first place in the high jump with a height of 1.67m.
The Racers save the best for last, however, as in the last event of the day, the 4x400 relay, Murray State’s team of JaKayla McSwain, D’Myia Thornton, Hilary McAdam, and Norma Abdur-Rafia set a meet record with a time of 3:46.27.
“Today was exactly what we were looking for being the first meet of OVC month,” said head coach Adam Kiesler. “Some of the ladies were excited to finally get a chance to run their main events. There were plenty of highlights as we saw people move up on the OVC list. Everything we do moving forward we want to do in “OVC mode” and this was the start we wanted.”
In the 60m hurdles, Jabreuna Brimlett finished second with a time of 8.60. Dontavia Howard also qualified for the finals and finished seventh with a time of 9.21.
Denning, Seals, and Hagans also put up strong performances in the 200m as they all finished in the top five. Denning was second (24.83, Seals finished third (25.13), while Hagans placed fifth (25.63).
Abdur-Rafia was the top finisher for the Racers in the 400m as she placed third with a time of 56.61. Thornton and McSwain were fifth and sixth with times of 57.39 and 57.43, respectively.
In the 800m, McAdam finished second with a time of 2:16.01, finishing just a hundredth of a second behind the winner. Amirr Evans was fourth with a time of 2:18.15.
Emma Creviston (5:16.97), Morgan Vosler (5:20.98), and Kristin Dent (5:21.40) finished 10th, 11th, and 12th respectively, in the mile.
In the long jump, Hagans finished second with a distance of 5.38m. Alison Woerner was fourth with a jump of 5.13m while Ashlyn Oren finished seventh at 4.91m
In the triple jump, Avant finished second with a distance of 11.70m while Keyandra Mason (10.79m) and Eleri Gesler (10.66m) finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
Destiny Carey placed second in the shot put with a distance of 13.93m while Jewel Wagner finished fourth at 12.64m.
The Racers will return to action next weekend at the Samford Open for one final tune-up before the OVC Indoor Championships, February 26-27.
