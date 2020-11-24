JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – The Murray State rifle team ended the fall portion of its schedule Sunday with a 4673-4644 win at Jacksonville State Sunday. MSU shot a 2320 in smallbore, followed by 2353 in smallbore on the day.
Matias Kiuru led Murray State both in smallbore and aggregate with 587 and an 1175, respectively, in addition to a 588 in air rifle. Anna Scheer led the Racers in air rifle Sunday with a 591, while Alison Henry followed at 589.
With the first part of its season in the book, the Murray State rifle team will return to action Jan. 16 at the Pat Spurgin Rifle Range in Murray against Ohio State.
