BIRMINGHAM, AL— Murray State women’s tennis traveled to Birmingham, Alabama over the weekend for matches against UAB and Samford. The Racers came up short in both matches, falling to the Blazers 4-0 on Saturday before dropping a hard-fought 4-3 competition against the Bulldogs on Sunday.
“We knew this was going to be a very tough road trip for us, not only because of the quality of the opponents, but also because it was going to be our first matches outdoors,” said MSU head coach Jorge Caetano.
UAB 4, Murray State 0
The Racers struggled to build momentum in Saturday’s match against UAB, as the Blazers emerged victorious at the #1, #3, and #4 singles positions while also sweeping doubles matches to earn a 4-0 win over Murray State.
“Against UAB we played very good doubles, where we had plenty of opportunities, but just couldn’t convert them. In singles, even though we tried to prepare mentally for outdoor tennis, we just couldn’t execute our strategies well enough. Indoors, we can make the points short, while outdoors you have to be ready to hit many extra shots to finish the point and we just couldn’t get it done - folding before the opponent did. They played a flawless match and didn’t give us anything, and we just couldn’t hang with them long enough,” added Caetano.
Samford 4, Murray State 3
After dropping the doubles point, the Racers would shift their attention to singles competition against the Bulldogs at the Samford Tennis Center in Birmingham. Sara Loncarevic (7-6, 6-4), Marit Kreugel (6-2, 6-2), and Anja Loncarevic (6-2, 3-6, 6-3) all earned victories at the #2, #4, and #5 positions respectively, but the Racers came up one point short – falling to Samford 4-3.
“It was a great battle against Samford and such a close match decided in the details. We had some chances in doubles but they just closed the door on us. In singles we competed very well on every court, much different than the day before, so I’m very proud of that. The girls were much more patient building the point, enduring the battle, and they left it all out there. The match came down to a few points that went in their favor, but it was definitely a great test and a big step in the right direction for our team,” described Caetano.
Caetano on Individual Performances
“Sara L. played great singles against Samford, and it was great to see how she was able to hang in there against a very strong opponent and not hesitate when she had her chances,” explained Caetano.
“Anja had a bad first set against UAB, but she found her groove and was dominating the second set when we stopped the match. Against Samford, she kept the same energy, and I loved how focused and tough she was winning most of the long points. She stuck with the strategy, even when things became harder in the second set, which ended up paying off. It was a big-time win for her,” concluded Caetano.
On the season, Marit Kreugel’s victory in singles against Samford gives her a 10-1 singles record in 2020, while Anja Loncarevic has now won two-straight singles matches as she improves to 6-4 on the season.
The Racers (7-4) return to action on Friday when they travel to Evansville, Indiana for a meeting with Southern Indiana.
