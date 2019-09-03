HIGHLAND HEIGHTS — Murray State women’s soccer traveled to Highland Heights, Kentucky for a match against Northern Kentucky as they continued the non-conference portion of their 2019 schedule on Sunday afternoon. Despite outshooting the Norse 18-7 on the day, the Racers came up short on the road – 3-1 would be the final score from NKU Soccer Stadium.
Northern Kentucky jumped out to an early lead when Shawna Zaken put the home side on the board in the third minute of the match. The Norse would add one more, once again courtesy of Zaken, in the 18th minute as they held a 2-0 advantage in the early stages of the afternoon.
The Racers nearly got on the score sheet in the 38th minute when Abby Jones hit the woodwork with a headed ball off a free kick from Joselle Morche, but they would find themselves trailing 2-0 entering the halftime break.
Although facing a 2-0 deficit at the half, the Racers were outshooting NKU 7-6 in addition to earning three corners through the first half of competition.
The Racers would come out strong after halftime, cutting the NKU lead to 2-1 just six minutes into the second half when Miyah Watford finished a cross from Rebecca Kubin for her fourth goal of the season.
Building on the momentum, the Racers were close to equalizing just moments later when Abby Jones sent a shot just wide of goal as Murray State continued to create promising opportunities in the attack.
The Norse would extinguish Murray State’s fire in the 61st minute, however, when freshman Kayla Wypasek converted a corner kick to stretch NKU’s advantage to 3-1 with just under a half hour left to play.
Despite landing seven shots on target to Northern Kentucky’s four, the Racers would come up short on the road with a final score of 3-1 as their two-game winning streak came to an end.
Senior Miyah Watford now has eight points on the season with her fourth goal of the year, while junior Rebecca Kubin sits at six points after she tallied her second assist of 2019.
The Racers return to action on Thursday when they travel to Columbia, Missouri to take on SEC opponent Missouri in a non-conference match at 7:00 p.m.
