JACKSONVILLE, AL — The Murray State rifle team shot a 2305 smallbore and 2339 air rifle en route to a 4644 aggregate Saturday at the 2019 Gamecock Open in Jacksonville, Alabama.
“We had some good things today, said Murray State head coach Alan Lollar. “We have some things to work on. We’re not where we are going yet, but we also aren’t where we were.”
Anna Scheer led the Racers overall with an 1162 aggregate, while also leading the team in air rifle for the fifth consecutive match at 592. Dana Buesseler had the top smallbore score for Murray State on the day, shooting a 580.
The Racers return to Pat Spurgin rifle range next Saturday for their fall finale against UT Martin.
