MURRAY — For the second straight night, the Murray State volleyball team cruised to a three-set victory, this time over Tennessee State, at Racer Arena.
The Racers improved to 12-8 overall and 6-2 in the OVC while the Tigers fall to 9-12 and 2-6 in conference play.
Rachel Holthaus had one of the best individual performances of the season as she notched 17 kills while not committing a single error on 25 swings for a .680 hitting percentage.
Ashley McBee dished out a team-high 34 assists while Becca Fernandez collected 17 digs. Emily Matson was strong on the front line with a team-high three blocks. As a team, the Racers held the Tigers to a -.047 hitting percentage.
After TSU won the first two points of the night, the Racers went on a 6-0 run to take control. Later in the set, McBee sparked another 6-0 run with three straight service aces to take a 16-7 lead. After trading points, the Racers went on their third 6-0 run of the set to clinch it 25-12, culminating with a service ace by Fernandez.
With the score tied at three in the second set, Murray St used a 7-0 run to pull away, easily winning the set, 25-9, the second straight night they won a set while holding the opponent under 10 points.
In the third set, the Racers did not trail as they began the set winning six straight points. The Racers held onto that six-point lead as they led 21-15 before ending the set with a 4-1 run, clinching the match on a block by Matson and Megan Lindsay.
The Racers will return to action next weekend when they travel to Jacksonville State and Tennessee Tech. First serve against the Gamecocks will is set for 6 p.m. while they will start at 7 p.m. against the Golden Eagles.
