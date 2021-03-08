Racers defense stifles No. 16 SEMO

MURRAY — In a matter of one minute, the Racers went from leading 17-7 to trailing 21-17 in the fourth quarter against No. 16 Southeast Missouri, but it was what happened next that proved this Racers team is different than those of the recent past.
On the ensuing drive, the Murray State Racers (2-0) worked the ball down the field for what ended up being the game-winning touchdown. Quarterback Preston Rice scored on a three yard run and the Racers led 24-21.
“That’s the game. When you’re playing somebody of this caliber and the swings of the game are back and forth, you know that that one is coming,” Racers head coach Dean Hood said. “You have to be able to respond and be able to handle that if you’re going to have a chance to win the game. Our kids were unbelievable with their resilience after that score by SEMO.”
The new-look Racers are off to a hot start after the defense forced three interceptions and held SEMO to under 200 total yards. The 24-21 win gives the Racers a 2-0 start for the first time since 1998.
Under Hood, the Racers style of play has completely changed to one that is centered around a run game and solid defense. It comes as no surprise, with that knowledge, that the Racers ran the ball 40 times and threw just 20. A key component to that running game is freshman Damonta Witherspoon. His running style is unlike anything the Racers have had on the roster in the last few years.
“Spoon is bringing a different dynamic to our running back field,” senior running back Rodney Castille said. “In the past, me and (Jared) McCray are smaller guys and we are good at making people miss, but Spoon is going to run through you. You are either going to make a tackle or get ran through. He just brings a different aspect to our backfield.”
By the end of the game, Witherspoon had amassed 108 yards on 22 carries. Meanwhile, on the defensive side off the ball, the Racers were stout. After giving up an opening drive score, they settled in and really gave the Redhawks fits.
“Coach tells us everyday there are going to be ups and down in a game,” Floyd said. “We just kept our heads up and played hard the whole game, knowing it was going to be a dog fight.”
The offense was able to respond with an opening drive touchdown of their own and from there the defense held SEMO in check. Overall, the Redhawks offense was held to under 200 total yards, and just 24 yards in the fourth quarter. Plus, the defense came away with three interceptions and three sacks.
The play that seemed to shift all of the momentum in favor of the Redhawks came right after they scored to open the fourth quarter. Rice rolled to his right on a third down play and forced a pass in the direction of LaMartez Brooks. The pass was picked and returned for a go-ahead touchdown. Rice rebounded and came out to lead the game-winning drive.
Now, the Racers are off to their best start in two decades and they will look to build on it next Sunday against Tennessee Tech on the road at 1 p.m.
