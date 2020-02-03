MURRAY — 46-46. With 12:42 remaining, that was the score of the Racers’ game against Southern Illinois University on Saturday night. If a spectator had walked into the gym at that moment, they would have had no way of knowing that Murray State had just dominated the Cougars the entire first half.
But when DaQuan Smith came and knocked down a three-pointer that sparked a 12-point run, it became obvious who was really in control of the game. By the end of the night, the Cougars were sent home with a 74-55 loss.
The Racers started the game on a good note. After the first half, they were up by nine at 35-26.
“I was pleased that our guys hung in there and kept playing,” head coach Matt McMahon said. “SIUE played very well in the first half.”
And if that wasn’t enough motivation to finish the game out, Murray State held an emotional ceremony during the half: Ja Morant’s jersey was retired.
“It put a little bit of pressure on our coaches and players because you want to make sure you take care of your end of the deal while we’re here celebrating the legendary career of Ja Morant,” McMahon said.
But the Racers soon began to let their lead slip. They allowed the Cougars to chip away at the lead until the game reached that 46-46 point.
But that’s when MSU started to make some adjustments.
“KJ Williams really started to dominate the painted area,” McMahon said. “He had some nice finishes in the post. Defensively, we went to a half-court press. Our guys’ effort and energy to fly around and make it really difficult on them to score was great. I thought we had a lot of multiple-effort, defensive possessions. Then, we finally stopped putting them on the free throw line and we started to limit them to one shot by cleaning up the defense.”
All of those things combined allowed the Racers to finish with a 19-point lead.
Williams led the team in scoring and rebounds with his double-double. He totaled 20 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. Tevin Brown scored 17 points, and Jaiveon Eaves had 14. Anthony Smith was just shy of a double-double with 12 rebounds and nine points.
The Racers will compete again at Belmont on Thursday at 6 p.m.
