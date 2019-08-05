MURRAY — The Murray State University volleyball team received the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award for the 2018-19 academic year, announced July 22 by the AVCA. It is the fourth straight season the Racers have earned the award.
“I am just so proud of my team for once again receiving this award,” said head coach David Schwepker. “I think it is a great testament to the character of this team, for not only being great athletes and winning championships on the court but then to be so dedicated to their studies preparing themselves for life after sport! What a phenomenal group if young ladies and I definitely want to take this time to publicly thank them and let them know how proud I am.”
The award, which began in the 1992-93 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence in the classroom during the 2018-19 school year. Teams maintaining a cumulative GPA of 3.30 or higher received the honor. The organization honored a record 1,125 teams nationwide this year, including 189 Division I programs.
The 2019 edition of the Racers kick off their season August 30 and 31 at the IUPUI Hampton Inn Invitational.
