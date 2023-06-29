Racers earn CRCA All-America Honors

The Murray State Rifle program had an outstanding 2022-23 competition that ended with their 35th appearance at the NCAA Championships.
Coach Alan Lollar saw his team produce five different performance honors and eight academic honors as announced by the Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association.
"This group has been amazing both in the way they approached the classroom and in competition," Lollar said. "Our team attitude has always been doing your best every time in every day and they have done that in a big way. I am proud of all of them and it has been a good group to coach."
Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association – Murray State Awards
CRCA Aggregate All-American 3rd Team: Matias Kiuru
CRCA Smallbore 2nd Team All-American: Matias Kiuru
CRCA Smallbore Honorable Mention All-American: Paola Paravati, John Blanton
CRCA Air Rifle All-American Honorable Mention: Matias Kiuru
CRCA Scholastic All-Americans: Emily Endecott, Grace Foley, Allison Henry, Alok Joarder, Noelle Meals, Scott Patterson, Kylie Wright, Abigail Zinsmeyer
