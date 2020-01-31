MURRAY — Nothing but nylon.
That’s how the shot, with three seconds on the clock and the Racers down by three, entered the basket. Macie Gibson had her moment. It was a transition play after a missed shot on the other end that led to a three-point opportunity for Gibson and she pulled with confidence. Once the overtime period ended the Racers had their third conference win of the season, 92-87.
“It really wasn’t drawn up but I’m glad Macey (Turley) had the confidence in me to make it,” Gibson said.
“I wasn’t going to call a timeout,” head coach Rechelle Turner said of the last play. “I wasn’t going to let them get their defense set. Our kids know those situations. We work on those situations. We’re going to get it and we’re going to go, drive, draw defense, and find the shooters. We have kids on the floor that can make that shot and there was no hesitation. She (Gibson) caught it and she shot it and that’s what you need, but again that’s the confidence the coaching staff instills in them and their teammates instill in them as well.”
During the overtime period, reigning All-OVC Newcomer of the Week Laci Hawthorne put her stamp on the game. She attacked the offensive glass and provided a spark along with points, scoring eight of the Racers 12 in the extra period.
“I think this may have been Laci’s best game overall as a Racer,” Turner said. “I told her all week, I said, ‘You can do a lot of damage on the offensive glass, if you’ll just be relentless,’ and she was and she listened and she did that.”
Hawthorne also ended the game with a block just to add a little icing on top of the cake. She finished with 20 points, 13 rebounds (six offensive), and went 8-12 from the floor. Alexis Burpo flirted with a triple-double and finished with a team-high 21 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists. Gibson tallied a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
“I think a win like this could be a program changer,” Turner said. “Just the confidence that the kids showed. We got down 10 at one point but they have no quit in them.” n
