MURRAY — Murray State women’s soccer has been voted to the top spot in the Ohio Valley Conference preseason poll, as released by the OVC on Thursday. Receiving 198 total points, the Racers garnered 18 out of a possible 22 first-place votes from OVC coaches and sports information directors. The 2018 OVC Tournament champions will look to build on their memorable campaign as they seek their third-straight NCAA Tournament appearance and fifth-consecutive OVC championship.
In addition to the top team ranking, Murray State’s Miyah Watford was named to the preseason OVC Players to Watch list. A 2018 All-OVC 1st Team selection, Watford is entering her senior season at MSU.
She earns the honor after leading the OVC with 84 shots in 2018, while tying for second in the conference with 10 goals on the year. Her 25 points (10 goals, five assists) included four game-winning goals as she logged 1542 minutes to help lead the Racers to their second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.
The Racers open the 2019 regular season on August 22nd when they host Big East opponent Xavier at Cutchin Field in Murray, Kentucky.
