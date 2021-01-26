CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – The Murray State women’s basketball team fought to the very end Monday night at Austin Peay, but two late looks from Macey Turley just would not fall, as the Govs held on for a 74-71 win at the Dunn Center in Clarksville.
The Racers jumped out to an early 12-2 lead in the game, but that would serve as the largest lead by either team for the rest of the game. The Govs’ largest lead of the game was seven points, which came in the third quarter, however by the end of the stanza the Racers had battled back and taken a one-point lead.
Austin Peay led by as many as six in the fourth quarter, but the Racers were able to tie it with 2:40 to play and then cut it back down to one with 1:12 remaining, 72-71. After a furious sequence of turnovers by both teams, the Govs’ D’Shara Booker made a layup with 12 seconds to go to put her team up by three. The Racers then missed the subsequent three by Turley, sent Austin Peay to the line where they missed both and then missed another good look by Turley to fall, 74-71.
Turley scored a game-high 21 points Monday, which was followed by 17 off the bench from Bria Sanders-Woods. Manna Mensah added 12, while Katelyn Young had 10 to round out four Racers in double figures. The game marked the first loss this season in which four MSU players scored 10-plus points. Young also had a team-high seven rebounds, despite the Racers being outrebounded as a team, 44-21.
The Racers return home this weekend for a pair of games at the CFSB Center. On Thursday, Murray State welcomes Tennessee State, followed by a tilt with Belmont Saturday. Both games will tip at 4:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN+, WNBS 97.9 FM and the Zeno Radio app.
