EVANSVILLE, IN — The Murray State Racers and Evansville Purple Aces met for the 39th time Saturday, a game that eventually went to overtime. Evansville became the winner 78-76 in front of a crowd of 7,316 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.
The Racers (6-5) scatter to their hometowns for the next several days to be with their families for Christmas, before returning to the court (Dec. 28) at home against Cumberland (TN).
Tevin Brown scored 26 second half points to help his team erase a 14-point deficit and tie his career-high with 31 points. Brown ended the day hitting 8-of-21 from the field including 4-of-9 from the 3-point line and 11-of-15 from the free throw line. DaQuan Smith and KJ Williams each added 10 points to the MSU attack. Anthony Smith led MSU on the boards with 10 rebounds.
Trailing by as many as 17 points in the late first half, the Racers climbed back into the contest with a 13-2 run that saw them tie the game 56-56 on a steal and finish by Williams with 7:45 left. At the 3:38 mark, Noah Kamba scored in the lane to tie it again 62-62. MSU took the lead for the first time in the second half on a pair of free throws from DaQuan Smith. It was 64-62 Racers with 3:16 left.
With 14.2 seconds remaining, UE’s DeAndre Williams hit a 3-pointer to put the Aces ahead 69-66. Brown hit a 3-point basket straightaway deep beyond the top of the key to force the game into overtime.
In the extra frame, UE hit a pair of free throws with 31 ticks left and the Racers saw Brown’s late 3-point try for the win fall off the rim for a 78-76 loss.
The Racers dominated the rebound stat 46-28 and limited the Aces to only four offensive rebounds. However, MSU gave the ball up 20 times on turnovers, to which, UE turned into 30 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.