MURRAY—The Murray State softball concluded its weekend series against Tennessee Tech with a single game on Saturday afternoon at Racer Field.
The Racer bats were held in check during the series finale as Murray State suffered a 3-1 loss to the Golden Eagles.
The lone Racer run came in the very first inning when Sierra Gilmore’s RBI single to left field scored Jensen Striegel as MSU took an early 1-0 lead in the contest.
The first batter of the second inning would provide an instant response for Tennessee Tech, however, as the Golden Eagles tied the game at 1-1 courtesy of a Sydney Love-Baker solo home run.
TTU found the go-ahead run in the fourth when a ground ball off the bat of Jessie Lowery proved to be enough to score Paxton Grimes as the Golden Eagles captured their first lead of the day at 2-1.
Murray State’s best chance to level the game came in the fifth inning when Kamryn Carcich led off the inning with a base hit before Lexi Jones moved her to second with just one out with a perfectly-executed sacrifice bunt.
The Racers were unable to move the runner in the end, as TTU clung to a one-run lead through five complete.
The Golden Eagles added an insurance run in the sixth, securing a 3-1 Tennessee Tech victory and a series win over the Racers.
Murray State featured three pitchers on the day, with Hannah James going just one and one-third after getting the starting nod in the circle. Jenna Veber was tagged with the loss, surrendering two runs with a pair of strikeouts over four and two-thirds innings of work, while Taylor Makowsky struck out one in a single scoreless inning on the day.
Jensen Striegel, Sierra Gilmore, and Kamryn Carcich were responsible for the three Racer hits with one apiece, while Striegel reached base twice after also drawing a walk in the competition.
Gilmore’s RBI moved her into a tie with Maggie Glass (2014-17) for fourth on Murray State’s all-time RBI list as the senior now has 110 in a Racer uniform.
