MURRAY — By the time Macey Turley scored the first bucket for the Racers on Friday, the hole was already massive. The Racers fell behind 18-0 in the first quarter and finished the period down 23-5.
It was part of arguably the worst half of basketball in Murray State women’s basketball history, as they trailed Samford 51-14 at the half. They went on to lose 84-56 after they put up a better second half effort that was too little too late.
The Bulldogs came in with a 3-9 record but it was a deceiving 3-9 as they had faced high-quality opponents throughout the beginning of the year.
“I laughed at their record,” head coach Rechelle Turner said. “They played Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Western, I mean they’ve played a good schedule, and they are just now coming into their own. The Allen kid (Katie Allen) that made all of the three’s hasn’t even been playing, she’s been hurt, and comes back tonight and shoots lights out.”
Allen finished the night 5-7 from three and was one of five scorers in double digits for Samford. The Bulldogs started hot, while the Racers started ice cold. They finished the first quarter shooting just 12% on 2-16 from the floor. The second quarter wasn’t any better as they went 2-12.
“We start out 0-100 it felt like, and then never could get things going, and we let the lack of offensive production affect us defensively,” Turner said. “We thought we would’ve learned from the SIU game, that you better be locked in from the beginning because it’s hard to play from behind, but obviously we didn’t take that lesson into tonight.”
Turkey scored 11 of the Racers 14 points in the first half and Alexis Burpo had the other three points. They went on to lead the team in scoring with 14 and 12 respectively.
“I know we don’t have the talent that we need. We know that. We are doing everything we can to take care of that in recruiting,” Turner said. “But the toughness of this team is what I’ve been most proud of this year. Just their blue collar work ethic and going out and winning games that maybe we aren’t supposed to or at least being in games and giving ourselves a chance and I didn’t see that tonight. I saw it from number five (Turley), but she can’t play by herself. She’s got to have some help.”
Things went south quick for Murray State and Turner attributed it to the effort that they displayed early on.
“When shots aren’t falling you’ve got to be tougher defensively and we weren’t tough enough,” Turner said. “It’s not going to get any easier, so we’ve just got to get tougher. So we’ve got to figure out a way. Maybe Santa Clause will bring us some toughness and grit and we can come back with it when we come back on the 26th.”
