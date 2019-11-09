MURRAY — Sophomore Macey Turley scored 18 to lead the Murray State women’s basketball team in a 76-40 loss to #9 Louisville at the KFC YUM! Center in the 2019-20 season opener for the Racers.
Despite the score, the Racers limited Louisville to just 22 points in the half court, with the Cards scoring the rest of their points off turnovers or on second chances. The Racer defense also forced 11 turnovers in the game with Louisville committing a total of 21 on the night.
Turley was 6-of-14 from the floor Friday including 3-of-6 from three-point range to go along with four assists. Gibson followed Turley with eight-points, while Cekeya Mack and Laci Hawthorne led MSU on the boards with six rebounds each.
Murray State returns to action next Wednesday when they travel the road to Itta Benna to take on Mississippi Valley at 6 p.m.
