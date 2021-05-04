MOREHEAD— The Murray State Racers (22-20, 12-9 OVC) fell to the Morehead State Eagles (23-16, 12-6 OVC) who used two big innings to take the final game of the series between the two teams, 11-6 on Sunday.
The duo of Jake Slunder and Brock Anderson were lethal as Slunder scored three times on Anderson four RBIs, including Anderson’s 13th home run of the season.
The Racers got out to a fast start in the first inning as Slunder led off with single to short and scored on Anderson’s RBI single to right.
There were only three Eagle hits in the second inning, but Racer pitching walked three and hit a batter in the frame and there was one error resulting in four earned runs and one unearned run.
The combination of Slunder and Anderson got one run back in the third as Slunder struck out but reached first on a wild pitch and came home on an RBI triple to the right field corner from Anderson.
The Eagles blew the game open with a six-spot in the fourth as the Racers found themselves in an 11-2 hole.
Murray State tried to mount a comeback in the eighth and ninth with a pair of runs in each but it was too little too late as they fell 11-6. n
