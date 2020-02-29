MURRAY — In one of the closest track and field meets you will ever see, the Murray State Racers were on the wrong side of the results as they finished in second place, one point behind Austin Peay (111.5-110.5) at the 2020 OVC Indoor Championships.
“Falling short by only a point isn’t a good feeling,” said head coach Adam Kiesler. “The kids fought hard and wherever we lost points their teammates tried to pick them up in other areas, but we just came up a little short. We had bright spots like a high jump champion and a broken school record in the vault which makes looking back a little easier.”
The Racers started the day 13 points behind Southeast Missouri and eventually overtook the Redhawks about midway through the day, but Austin Peay stayed close and in the final event of the day, the Governors won the 4x400 relay by less than half a second over the Racers to take 10 points to MSU’s eight.
The day was full of highlights, however, for Murray State as five Racers found themselves on the podium. Brooke Misukonis also set a school record in the pole vault with a height of 3.89m en route to a silver medal.
Norma Abdur-Rafia also earned a silver medal in the 200m with a time of 24.39.
The trio of D’Myia Thornton, Jewel Wagner, and Dontavia Howard all won bronze in their respective events. Thornton ran 55.96 in the 400m while Howard ran 8.89 in the 60m Hurdles. Wagner got third in the shot put with a season-best mark of 13.14m.
“The best part about this is that there is actually disappointment in not winning,” continued Kiesler. “The expectations of this program is to win titles. In 2019 we were happy with second. This year just a different feeling. This group will bounce back and we look forward to working to achieve our goal for outdoor.”
Other results throughout the day for the Racers include a fourth and fifth-place finish in the pentathlon by Jessikha Ribeiro and Ashlyn Oren, a sixth-place finish by Antoinetta Avant in the triple jump, a sixth and seventh-place finish by Jenna Pauly and Shannon Riley in the pole vault, a fourth-place finish by Abdur-Rafia in the 400m, sixth and seventh in the 60m by Kenia Seals and Jumyia Denning, sixth place by Destiny Carey in the shot put, and a fourth-place finish by Hilary McAdam in the 800m.
The rest of the year now shifts outside as the Racers will begin the outdoor season with the Margaret Simmons Invitational at home on March 13. MSU will look for redemption and a repeat at the 2020 OVC Outdoor Championships in May that will take place in Murray.
