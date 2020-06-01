MURRAY —Multiple records were recently broken as the Murray State athletics department completed the best academic semester in recorded program history in the spring of 2020. The Racers excelled in multiple academic areas including a record-high department-wide GPA, over 100 student-athletes named to the Murray State Dean’s List and multiple teams earning elite top-10% Academic Progress Rate recognition from the NCAA.
“Murray State University, and our athletics program remain committed to developing young people as students, persons and players, and eventually professionals.” said Director of Athletics Kevin Saal. “Academic success, and resulting recognition speaks to the on-going commitment of our student-athletes, coaches and staff. To have earned record-breaking academic results, while navigating new challenges and a remote learning environment, speaks to our collective dedication to the ‘The Racer Way’. I also want to express gratitude and thanks to our university faculty, staff and administration for their tireless efforts as we successfully pivoted to a remote learning environment”
Grade-point-average
For the 32nd consecutive semester, the Murray State athletics department recorded a GPA of at least 3.0 across all sports and did it with the single-highest semester GPA in recorded history. The Racers earned a department GPA of 3.32 for the spring of 2020, surpassing the previous record of 3.17, set in the fall of 2010. In addition, the spring term also marked the first time in history that every team in the Racer athletics department earned a GPA of at least 3.0.
Dean’s list
Over 35-percent, or 108 of Murray State’s 298 student-athletes were recently named to the Spring 2020 semester dean’s list by the university. Students who are full-time undergraduates enrolled in twelve or more hours in graded (not pass/fail) courses and have attained a term grade point average of a 3.50 or above are eligible for the Dean’s List.
Women’s track and field and cross country led the department with 20 honorees, followed by football’s 18 honorees. Women’s tennis had a department-high 75-percent of its team qualify for the dean’s list, while men’s golf and softball each followed at 60%. Below are the Racer student-athletes who qualified for the 2020 dean’s list.
Baseball (10)
Bryson Bloomer
Jonah Brannon
Ryan Fender
Jordan Holly
James Hutchison
Skylar McPhee
Jordyn Naranjo
Jacob Pennington
Ryan Perkins
Dalton Reese
Men’s basketball (2)
Matthew Smith
Rodriguez Thomas
Men’s cross country (4)
Zachary Balleau
Tyler Bradley
Benjamin Hall
Christian Slone
Football (18)
LaMartez Brooks
Steve Dawson
Cameron Garrett
Armani Hayes
Chris Hill, Jr.
Ernest Kenty
Chandler Moody
Jonathan Moss
Levi Nesler
Rajai Perkins
Mitchell Ponder
Matthew Robbe
Jake Saathoff
Eric Samuta
Chris Stahl
Cory Thomas
Jacob Vance
Zaden Webber
Men’s golf (6)
Walker Beck
James Boone
John Buchanan
Joseph Eaton
Avery Edwards
Justin Wendling
Women’s basketball (4)
Alexis Burpo
Macie Gibson
Lex Mayes
Macey Turley
Women’s cross country/track & field (20)
Norma Abdur Rafia
Katelyn Gilbert
Emma Lucia Graf
Sophie Grogan
Zarra Humphry
Hilary McAdam
Jakayla McSwain
Jessica Stein
Mallory Unverfehrt
Danielle Wright
Destiny Carey
Gabrielle Kennedy
Jessica Kinder
Joza Mikulcik
Ashlyn Oren
Jenna Pauly
Shannon Riley
Kenia Seals
Alayna Stalter
Sydney Houseal
Women’s golf (2)
Payton Carter
Sarah McDowell
Softball (12)
Ellison Barrett
Kristen Bialek
Sophie Bingham
Logan Braundmeier
Lindsey Carroll
Jordan Childress
Sierra Gilmore
Chloe Jacque
Hannah James
Alie Kennedy
Abigail Shoulders
Jensen Striegel
Women’s soccer (14)
Katie Bickers
Audrey Brumfield
Symone Cooper
Karsyn Hasch
Izzy Heckman
Audrey Henry
Abby Jones
Rebecca Kubin
Arianna Mendez
Joselle Morche
Lauren Payne
Cera Prather
Elizabeth Tilton
Miyah Watford
Women’s tennis (6)
Sara Bjork
Claire Chang
Marit Kreugel
Anja Loncarevic
Sara Loncarevic
Natalie Slezakova
Volleyball (7)
Becca Fernandez
Rachel Giustino
Rachel Holthaus
Megan Lindsay
Emily Matson
Kolby McClelland
Courtney Radle
Rifle (3)
Dana Buesseler
Meike Drewell
Anna Scheer
Academic progress rate
The Racer men’s cross country, rifle, softball and women’s tennis teams were recently honored by the NCAA with Academic Progress Rate (APR) Public Recognition Awards for the 2018-19 academic year. The APR is a term-by-term measure of eligibility and retention for Division I student-athletes, developed as an early indicator of eventual graduation rates. The APR includes eligibility, retention and graduation in the calculation and provides a clear picture of the academic culture within each sport.
The APR awards two points each term to student-athletes who meet academic eligibility standards and who remain with the institution. A team’s APR is the total points earned by the team at a given time, divided by the total points possible and multiplied by 1,000. It is based off of a four-year sample with this year’s calculation coming from 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-119 school years. High-performing teams, those in the top 10 percent of their respective sport, receive public recognition awards by posting APR scores ranging from 978 to a perfect 1,000.
At least one Racer team has now earned the award in 10 of the last 11 years and in 11 of the 15 since the recognition program began. Women’s tennis has earned the award four consecutive seasons, tying them with men’s golf for the most awards in department history with six. Softball earned its third consecutive win, while rifle and men’s cross country each picked up their second consecutive award.
In addition, softball and men’s cross country were the only programs in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, from their respective sports, to earn the award. Women’s tennis was one of only two programs in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, along with Northern Kentucky, to earn the accolade. The MSU rifle team also stood out among its peers, being one of just five schools to earn the honor nationally.
Conference-wide, a league-record 38 teams from 11 different institutions were honored this year. Nationally, 1,380 teams representing 321 of 347 Division I colleges and universities, had at least one team earn an APR award, up 52 from last year. In addition, 1,266 teams earned a perfect score of 1,000, which is also up 52 teams from a year ago.
