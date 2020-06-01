MURRAY —Multiple records were recently broken as the Murray State athletics department completed the best academic semester in recorded program history in the spring of 2020. The Racers excelled in multiple academic areas including a record-high department-wide GPA, over 100 student-athletes named to the Murray State Dean’s List and multiple teams earning elite top-10% Academic Progress Rate recognition from the NCAA.

“Murray State University, and our athletics program remain committed to developing young people as students, persons and players, and eventually professionals.” said Director of Athletics Kevin Saal. “Academic success, and resulting recognition speaks to the on-going commitment of our student-athletes, coaches and staff.  To have earned record-breaking academic results, while navigating new challenges and a remote learning environment, speaks to our collective dedication to the ‘The Racer Way’.  I also want to express gratitude and thanks to our university faculty, staff and administration for their tireless efforts as we successfully pivoted to a remote learning environment”

Grade-point-average

For the 32nd consecutive semester, the Murray State athletics department recorded a GPA of at least 3.0 across all sports and did it with the single-highest semester GPA in recorded history. The Racers earned a department GPA of 3.32 for the spring of 2020, surpassing the previous record of 3.17, set in the fall of 2010. In addition, the spring term also marked the first time in history that every team in the Racer athletics department earned a GPA of at least 3.0.

Dean’s list

Over 35-percent, or 108 of Murray State’s 298 student-athletes were recently named to the Spring 2020 semester dean’s list by the university. Students who are full-time undergraduates enrolled in twelve or more hours in graded (not pass/fail) courses and have attained a term grade point average of a 3.50 or above are eligible for the Dean’s List.

Women’s track and field and cross country led the department with 20 honorees, followed by football’s 18 honorees. Women’s tennis had a department-high 75-percent of its team qualify for the dean’s list, while men’s golf and softball each followed at 60%. Below are the Racer student-athletes who qualified for the 2020 dean’s list.

Baseball (10)

Bryson Bloomer

Jonah Brannon

Ryan Fender

Jordan Holly

James Hutchison

Skylar McPhee

Jordyn Naranjo

Jacob Pennington

Ryan Perkins

Dalton Reese

Men’s basketball (2)

Matthew Smith

Rodriguez Thomas

Men’s cross country (4)

Zachary Balleau

Tyler Bradley

Benjamin Hall

Christian Slone

Football (18)

LaMartez Brooks

Steve Dawson

Cameron Garrett

Armani Hayes

Chris Hill, Jr.

Ernest Kenty

Chandler Moody

Jonathan Moss

Levi Nesler

Rajai Perkins

Mitchell Ponder

Matthew Robbe

Jake Saathoff

Eric Samuta

Chris Stahl

Cory Thomas

Jacob Vance

Zaden Webber

Men’s golf (6)

Walker Beck

James Boone

John Buchanan

Joseph Eaton

Avery Edwards

Justin Wendling

Women’s basketball (4)

Alexis Burpo

Macie Gibson

Lex Mayes

Macey Turley

Women’s cross country/track & field (20)

Norma Abdur Rafia

Katelyn Gilbert

Emma Lucia Graf

Sophie Grogan

Zarra Humphry

Hilary McAdam

Jakayla McSwain

Jessica Stein

Mallory Unverfehrt

Danielle Wright

Destiny Carey

Gabrielle Kennedy

Jessica Kinder

Joza Mikulcik

Ashlyn Oren

Jenna Pauly

Shannon Riley

Kenia Seals

Alayna Stalter

Sydney Houseal

Women’s golf (2)

Payton Carter

Sarah McDowell

Softball (12)

Ellison Barrett

Kristen Bialek

Sophie Bingham

Logan Braundmeier

Lindsey Carroll

Jordan Childress

Sierra Gilmore

Chloe Jacque

Hannah James

Alie Kennedy

Abigail Shoulders

Jensen Striegel

Women’s soccer (14)

Katie Bickers

Audrey Brumfield

Symone Cooper

Karsyn Hasch

Izzy Heckman

Audrey Henry

Abby Jones

Rebecca Kubin

Arianna Mendez

Joselle Morche

Lauren Payne

Cera Prather

Elizabeth Tilton

Miyah Watford

Women’s tennis (6)

Sara Bjork

Claire Chang

Marit Kreugel

Anja Loncarevic

Sara Loncarevic

Natalie Slezakova

Volleyball (7)

Becca Fernandez

Rachel Giustino

Rachel Holthaus

Megan Lindsay

Emily Matson

Kolby McClelland

Courtney Radle

Rifle (3)

Dana Buesseler

Meike Drewell

Anna Scheer

Academic progress rate

The Racer men’s cross country, rifle, softball and women’s tennis teams were recently honored by the NCAA with Academic Progress Rate (APR) Public Recognition Awards for the 2018-19 academic year. The APR is a term-by-term measure of eligibility and retention for Division I student-athletes, developed as an early indicator of eventual graduation rates. The APR includes eligibility, retention and graduation in the calculation and provides a clear picture of the academic culture within each sport.

The APR awards two points each term to student-athletes who meet academic eligibility standards and who remain with the institution. A team’s APR is the total points earned by the team at a given time, divided by the total points possible and multiplied by 1,000. It is based off of a four-year sample with this year’s calculation coming from 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-119 school years. High-performing teams, those in the top 10 percent of their respective sport, receive public recognition awards by posting APR scores ranging from 978 to a perfect 1,000.

At least one Racer team has now earned the award in 10 of the last 11 years and in 11 of the 15 since the recognition program began. Women’s tennis has earned the award four consecutive seasons, tying them with men’s golf for the most awards in department history with six. Softball earned its third consecutive win, while rifle and men’s cross country each picked up their second consecutive award.

In addition, softball and men’s cross country were the only programs in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, from their respective sports, to earn the award.  Women’s tennis was one of only two programs in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, along with Northern Kentucky, to earn the accolade. The MSU rifle team also stood out among its peers, being one of just five schools to earn the honor nationally. 

Conference-wide, a league-record 38 teams from 11 different institutions were honored this year. Nationally, 1,380 teams representing 321 of 347 Division I colleges and universities, had at least one team earn an APR award, up 52 from last year. In addition, 1,266 teams earned a perfect score of 1,000, which is also up 52 teams from a year ago.

