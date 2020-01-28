MURRAY — The 10th-ranked Murray State rifle team finished third out of eight teams in its own Withrow Open this past weekend at the Pat Spurgin Rifle Range in Murray, Kentucky. The Racers shot well above their average in all three categories firing a 2319 in smallbore and a 2348 in air rifle to finish with a 4667.
Matias Kiuru led the Racers in aggregate scoring for the third time in as many weeks at 1174 by also shooting team-highs in smallbore at 583 and air rifle at 592. Individually, Kiuru finished fifth on each gun, but ended the day with the third-highest aggregate score.
Anna Scheer was next in line for Murray State in smallbore with a career-best 582, while Dana Buesseler followed at 579. In air rifle, Buesseler followed Kiuru with a 588, while Chloe Odle had the Racers’ third-highest score in the discipline at 587.
The third-ranked Wildcats of Kentucky took home the Withrow crown for 2020 with a 4711, while ninth-ranked Memphis was second with a 4777. Individually, Kentucky’s Will Shaner shot match-highs of 591 in smallbore and 597 in air rifle to lead all shooters with an aggregate score of 1188.
Next week, the Racers will make the short drive to Martin, Tennessee in search of their fifth-straight league title at the 2020 OVC Rifle Championships. The event begins Saturday, Feb. 8 with smallbore, followed by air rifle and the awards ceremony Sunday, Feb. 9.
