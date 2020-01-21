MURRAY — The Murray State rifle team fired season-highs in smallbore and aggregate to take down Jacksonville State, 4678-4643, Saturday at the Gamecock Rifle Range in Jacksonville, Alabama. The Racers shot a season-high 2326 in smallbore and a 2352 in air rifle and for a season-high aggregate score as well.
After his impactful debut a week ago, Matias Kiuru led the Racers for the second straight week with team season bests of 587 in smallbore, 596 in air rifle and 1183 in aggregate. Anna Scheer and Shelby Huber were next for MSU in smallbore at 579, while Scheer was also second for the Racers in air rifle at 591. The 579 in smallbore for Scheer was also a new career high. Lauren Frealy also had a career day for Murray State as she set new personal smallbore and aggregate marks at 575 and 1157, respectively.
The Racers return to action Saturday when they host the 2020 version of the Withrow Open.
