MURRAY — The 10th-ranked Murray State rifle team shot a season-high 4666, but it was not enough as top-ranked TCU shot a 4702 to defeat the Racers Saturday at the Pat Spurgin Rifle Range in Murray, Kentucky.
“I thought we did some good work today. We got better in some ways and we have more work to do in others.” said head coach Alan Lollar. “This team is still growing and maturing. It takes time and it’s a journey and we are not done yet.”
“Shelby had a good day,” continued Lollar. “He has been working hard and I’m happy it is starting to pay off. Dana is really becoming a solid shooter and had a very nice day today. Anna was solid for us in air and smallbore and is improving every week. Meike has one difficult standing target that kept her from a really nice day, but she is a competitor and will keep battling. Lauren had a nice air rifle match, she is really starting to show some potential, while Emily and Chloe are really working hard and showing improvement. Consistency is the next step for both of them.
Shelby Huber led Murray State in both smallbore and aggregate scoring in the match at 582 and 1171, respectively, while Anna Scheer led in air rifle at 590.
Dana Buesseler followed Huber in smallbore with 581, while Meike Drewell fired a 577. In air rifle, Huber was just one shot behind Scheer at 589, while Buesseler shot 588 and Chloe Odle shot a 585. TCU’s Kristen Hemphill led all shooters Saturday with match highs in all three categories using a 587 smallbore and a 594 air rifle to finish at 1181.
Murray State returns to action next Saturday in Jacksonville, Alabama for the 2019 Gamecock Open hosted by Jax State.
